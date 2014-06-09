New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Volume sales growth for surface care in 2013 was lower than the average for the review period, while current value growth was better than the average. As with dishwashing, increasing prices supported a positive value sales performance, but had a negative effect on volume sales in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Saponia, Unilever BH and SC Johnson Wax led surface care retail sales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 28%, 24% and 17%. Saponia's products are traditionally popular in the region, slightly cheaper than the international competition and considered to offer solid quality. The other two manufacturers invested heavily in advertising, thus building a strong quality image for their products. All three were able to achieve nationwide availability of their products, thus enabling effective advertising.
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Industry Prospects
Surface care in Bosnia-Herzegovina over the forecast period is expected to record a similar performance to that registered over the review period. No major trend shifts are expected. Surface care will continue to be driven by constant product innovation and competition between purpose-specific and universal product varieties.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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