Surface Care in Hong Kong, China - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Surface Care in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- In 2012, surface care recorded value growth of 4% to reach HK$302 million. Consumers became used to using washable surface cloths with surface care products to clean their homes. As the cost of using these products was much cheaper than using non-reusable wipes, wipes products were less popular. Consumers in Hong Kong continued using washable surface cloths with surface care products, boosting the sales of surface care.
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Hong Kong, China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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