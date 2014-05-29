New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Surface care sales grew by 7% in current value terms in 2013, which is in line with the 7% CAGR witnessed during the review period. If Moroccans use surface care products in big quantities, rural inhabitants tend to use bleach, water and soap as a substitute. This part of the population represents an untapped market for key players in the category.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble leads surface care in 2013 with a 39% share of current value sales. Enjoying a presence in all categories in surface care except for scouring agents and window/glass cleaners, the group benefits from strong brand recognition and consumer trust. Mr Propre, within the multi-purpose category, generated the bulk of the total sales of the group with a 38% share of value sales.
Industry Prospects
Surface care sales are expected to see a 5% constant value CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is in line with the review period CAGR of 5%, mainly as a result of strong market penetration during the review period within surface care. The growth will remain moderate as the market presents development opportunities in untapped segments of the population, such as the rural areas which still use bleach, water and soap as the main surface care.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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