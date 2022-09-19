Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Surface cleaning and maintenance solutions from Novasport



Play spaces are vital, whether they are in schools or communities. They not only provide the opportunity to bring people together but also essential equipment for children to learn, grow and explore. A lack of maintenance, or simply the wear and tear of use and weather, can diminish the impact that play spaces can make, which is why it's so important that they are kept in good condition. Novasport provides expert surface cleaning, refurbishment and maintenance solutions that help make this a reality for every area.



Novasport is the first choice for surface refurbishment and cleaning



The team at Novasport has a wealth of experience in helping to ensure that play areas are not just fit for purpose but also a pleasure to use, whether that's refurbishing existing surfaces or maintaining and cleaning them.



A full clean

Surface cleaning services ensure that play areas are clean and safe for all types of users. Drainage of surface water is managed and detritus is removed from the play surface. Contaminants such as moss and algae can then also be lifted and preventative chemical treatments applied. Cold power washing is used to achieve a full and thorough clean without damaging any of the surface. The frequency of this type of full clean will depend on how much use the area gets and where it is located - high traffic areas that are exposed to leaves or water might need to be maintained more often.



Maximising the use of play areas

Problems with play area surfaces are off-putting, affecting the way that they are used - and whether they can be used at all. Proper cleaning and maintenance can transform a play area and make it much more appealing - the surface appears like new and will be much more easily used and enjoyed. It can also help to prevent safety issues that may arise if loose rubber, granules and grit are allowed to accumulate. That's why maintenance is so essential.



Refurbishing play areas to make maintenance easier



To minimise the volume of maintenance commitments it often makes sense to refurbish play area surfaces. Natural grass, wood or bark chippings tend to require a lot of looking after and may diminish quickly in terms of quality. Refurbishing a play area with a specialist synthetic surface from Novasport instead can help to reduce maintenance requirements into the long term.



Getting the most from sports surfaces



Sports surface maintenance and upkeep planning is vital for ensuring a return on an investment in sports surfaces. Novasport has the specialist knowledge, equipment and insight to work with a broad range of different sport surfaces, including artificial grass, which is a surface that Novasport specialises in. Repairs are also a key part of the process of prologing the lifespan of sports surfaces - often these can be carried out with a DIY repairs kit, provided (with full instructions) by Novasport.



About Novasport

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company which specialises in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. We offer a wide range of surfacing products from the ever popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more.



Nova Sport Limited, one of the UK's leading synthetic sports safety surfacing companies, has been installing safer sport and play surfaces since 1987. We have an established reputation with local authorities, parish councils, sports clubs, football clubs, hospitals and schools across the UK.



Our safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



As a member of the API (Association of Play Industries) and SAPCA (The Sports and Play Construction Association), our clients are assured of the quality of both our surfaces and service.



For information about Nova Sport surfacing, call 01332 292202, or arrange a call back from the member of the team at https://www.novasport.co.uk/contact-us/



Company Quote

