Surface Coating Removals Announces Effective Dry Ice Blasting Services at Competitive Prices

Belhus, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Surface Coating Removals now announces effective dry ice blasting services at the most competitive prices. The company is known for offering quality paint and surface coatings removal services. Dry ice blasting is a cutting edge service that effectively removes the paint and debris from almost any surface. This process is conducted by using the method of propelling dry ice in a physical acceleration of 3mm size pellets which is powered by a high pressure compressor.



Surface Coating Removals uses superior quality materials to make sure that the clients get the best quality service from them that are reliable and highly economical. In addition to this, they also offer dry ice blasting equipment for sale. The company offers dry ice blasting services also for the Aerospace industry, Commercial kitchen cleaning, Mould cleaning, cleaning of electrical substation parts.



Talking more about the dry ice blasting services, one of their representatives stated, “We are a mobile company who has attended all major cities for large difficult jobs. The process of dry ice blasting is used in many areas. We use only the best quality products to assure you a reliable and economical service for Dry ice blasting Perth and Dry ice sandblasting. You can also get Dry ice cleaning equipment and Dry ice blasting equipment for sale.”



They provide versatile cleaning services for exhaust fans, appliances, ovens, stoves, and other equipment of a commercial kitchen that requires an intensive cleaning.



About Surface Coating Removals

Surface Coating Removals cleaning with dry ice takes them into many industries which include, asphalt truck sprayer cleaning and spillage, printing industry, food manufacture, marine, mining, automotive, restorative work and electrical substations. The equipment used is imported from Scandinavia and is food grade certified, killing bacteria, mildew, fungi which prevent bacteria growth. They use high denity pellitised ice, each piece is 3mm in length and does not use shave ice from a block. They are capable of doing fine cleaning on aircraft and helicopters, submarines and locomotives.



For more information, please visit- http://surfacecoatingsremoval.com.au



Contact Details-

Surface Coatings Removal,

37 Aveley Road, Belhus, WA 6069

Phone: 0418 947 935