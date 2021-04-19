Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Surface Disinfectants Market;



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The pandemic has caused disruption in healthcare systems all over the world, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are also being set up to deal with an increasing disease incidence. Hence, the spread of COVID-19 has spurred a surge in the demand for cleaning and disinfection products due to the growing awareness about hygiene, health, and safety. Increasing healthcare expenditure and an increase in the number of temporary hospitals are some of the major factors driving the demand and uptake of antiseptics and disinfectants.



Browse 222 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 223 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surface Disinfectant Market"



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043



Market Dynamics;



Growth Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient's stay at hospitals and related facilities and are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections. The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient's immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Due to the direct correlation between the geriatric population, occurrence of chronic diseases, increase in the hospitalization rates, and an increase in the risk of spread of HAIs, growth in this population segment will bolster the demand for surface disinfectants.



Growth Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;



Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043



Geographical View in-detailed:



The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to rising incidence of nosocomial infections, rising geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



Global Key Leaders:



The major players operating in Surface Disinfectant Market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).