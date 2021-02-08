Surface Disinfectant Market Size to Worth USD 1.53 Billion by 2027 : Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Procter & Gamble, 3M Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The global Surface Disinfectant Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The surface disinfectant market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.



North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities owing to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.



The research study examines the Surface Disinfectant Market and the impact of COVID-19 observed on the overall sector. The pandemic has affected the global industry extensively. The current changes in the business setting and the future effects of the outbreak are assessed in the report.



The emerging and present key participants in the Surface Disinfectant market are:



Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Procter & Gamble, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, Gojo Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Steris Corporation, and Whiteley Corporation, among others.



Profitability scope and Prospects



The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Surface Disinfectant market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product, End user, Application and region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Soft Surface Disinfectant

Semi-soft Surface Disinfectant

Medium-hard Surface Disinfectant

Hard Surface Disinfectant



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet & Savory Snacks

Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

Ready Meals

Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Surface disinfectant is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.



Peracetic acid is generally used in the food industry and is used as a cleanser and also a disinfectant. It is used as disinfection for the medical supplied and helps in preventing the formation of bio-film in pulp industries. It is applied during the purification of water and for plumbing disinfection.



Hospitals are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increase in the incidence of diseases, most of the hospitals are adopting Surface Disinfectants to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces….Continue



The Surface Disinfectant report addresses the following questions:



Understand the demand for global Surface Disinfectant to determine the viability of the market.

Identify the developed and emerging markets where Surface Disinfectant are offered.

Identify the challenge areas and address them.

Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.



Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.



