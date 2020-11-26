New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The increasing spread of infectious diseases and rising awareness among individuals regarding sanitation is stimulating surface disinfectant spray market trends.



Market Size – USD 835.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – The outbreak of COVID-19 virus in 2020.



According to an analysis by Reports and Data, the global Surface Disinfectant Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.53 Billion from USD 1.53 Billion, delivering a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the prevalence of contagious virus-related diseases like Ebola SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, along with the rise in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections globally.



Pathogens or disease-causing bacteria can be dangerous, and even deadly in many cases. One of the most renowned and contagious diseases of 2020 has been the coronavirus caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The contagious nature of the disease makes it imminent to use the right types of disinfectants to prevent the mass spread of the disease. Some of the prominent types of disinfectants used extensively are aldehydes, alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, phenolic compounds, and idophors.



Get Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/161



Strict legislative guidelines like the Affordable Care Act have prompted hospitals and other health care setting administrators to keep the facilities highly disinfected. The coronavirus pandemic epidemic has led to necessitated the use of the surface disinfectant spray for healthcare facilities and other places with high population density. The development of alternatives to disinfectant with the help of Innovative technologies to eliminate the manual cleaning process is supplementing surface disinfectant spray market share.



The COVID-19 impact:



Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organization is encouraging the populace to take aggressive steps to contain the spread of the virus, especially in medical facilities places where the infected patients are undergoing treatment.



The surface disinfectant market dynamics are changing with the increasing adoption of sanitizers and disinfectants as preventive measures against the virus spread. People around the globe are stockpiling sanitizers and disinfectants, prompting manufacturers to expand production capacities to meet the requirements of the consumers. Increasing the incidence of infectious disease spread, large-scale adoption of cleaning supplies, and increasing hygiene awareness among consumers will drive global surface disinfection market growth.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-surface-disinfectant-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Introduction of novel technologies like ultraviolet surface disinfection is poised to boost the expansion of the global surface disinfectant market.



- On the basis of composition, the peracetic acid, which is primarily used in the F&B industry, is witnessing high demand as a disinfectant for the medical supplies. Also, high product demand for plumbing disinfection and purification of water will foster industry size over the forecast period.



- In terms of end-use, the hospital segment is the major revenue-generating avenue. The rising prevalence of chronic incidence of diseases and the outbreak of deadly viruses like the COVID-19 is fuelling the adoption of surface disinfectants across hospitals.



- In the regional landscape, North America has experienced the highest adoption rate of disinfectants and is poised to gain major traction on account of a better level of awareness among consumers, the presence of a large number of corporate buildings, educational institutes, hospitals in the region. In addition, the presence of key market players in the region will supplement surface disinfectant market revenue share through 2027.



- Prominent players in the global surface disinfectant market are Ecolab, Procter & Gamble, Cantel Medical, 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Gojo Industries, Inc., Steris Corporation, Whiteley Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.



Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/161



For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Surface Disinfectant Market by composition, type, end-users, application, distribution channel, and region:



Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Alcohol

Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sprays

Wipes

Liquids



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Instrument Disinfection

In-House Surfaces

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Offline

Online



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Browse More Report-



Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Raw Materials, By Decomposition, By Products, By Grade , By End-Use Verticals, Forecasts To 2027



Ortho-Phenylphenol Market Size, Share & Analysis By Synthesis, By Application, By Industry Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2027



Thank you for reading our report. For more information about the report or customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your requirements.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com