The Growth of Surface Disinfectant Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:



The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.



Growth Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient's stay at hospitals and related facilities and are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.



The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient's immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Due to the direct correlation between the geriatric population, occurrence of chronic diseases, increase in the hospitalization rates, and an increase in the risk of spread of HAIs, growth in this population segment will bolster the demand for surface disinfectants.



Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:



The surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.



Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:



The major players operating in Surface Disinfectant Market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).



3M Group (US) is the largest player in the global surface disinfectants market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of surface disinfectants. It primarily focuses on innovations and product launches to sustain its leading position in the market. The company recently launched a 3M Curos Stopper Disinfecting Cap to protect the intraluminal vascular access points from contamination. The long-term presence of the company in the market, with its significant presence across major countries, provides it with an additional edge over its competitors. The company also focuses on acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.



Recent developments Surface Disinfectants Market:



- In January 2019, PDI, Inc. (US) entered a group purchasing agreement for surface disinfecting wipes from Vizient, includes its market leading product Sani-Cloth brand wipes.



- In November 2018, Diversey Inc. (US) launched its SureTouch Disinfectant.



- In June 2017, The Clorox Company (US) launched CLOROX Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants.