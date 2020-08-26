Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



Alcohols segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market, by composition segment, in 2019.



On the basis of composition, the market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohols segment accounted for the largest market share. The high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.



Liquids segment accounted for the largest share of the of the surface disinfectants market, by type segment, in 2019.



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.



The hospital settings segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020.



By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.



The surface disinfection segment dominated the market in 2019.



The surface disinfectants market, by application, is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large volume of disinfectants required to clean in-house surfaces in healthcare settings.



North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectants market



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.



The major players operating in this surface disinfectant market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).