Surface Finishing Facilities Starts Supplies from New Location - Get the Gloss

Plaisir, Ile-de-France -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Pexa, the specialist supplier of surface finishing materials to the aerospace, defence, electronics and energy markets is moving its location in France.



Following several years working from its stock location in Lyon, Pexa is moving to the Paris region and will commence deliveries from the new location in November 2012.



Pexa’s new location is within the manufacturing and distribution location of its close business partner Babb Co and is ideally situated for an excellent logistics service throughout France.



Pexa is a member of the international Aerochemicals Alliance, its fellow member Babb Co is a fully qualified manufacturer of NDT chemicals for the aerospace and other industries. Pexa is the distributor for Sherwin Babbco in the UK and the two companies work closely together.



Pexa’s Sales Manager Mr Yves Besson said “Babb Co has an excellent facility for storage, packaging and distribution of traceable and hazardous chemical products. This partnership will improve our service and quality and provide a noticeable advantage for our customers”.



