Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global surface haptic technology market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~18% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global surface haptic technology market.



The surface haptic technology creates haptic effects on touchscreens and other physical surfaces. The architecture for the surface haptic technology includes actuators, motors, drivers, and processors. The technology is used in a large number of applications such as smartphones, automotive interior control systems, automotive infotainment systems, gaming consoles, and smart TVs across the world. Asia Pacific is estimated to continue to lead the global surface haptic technology market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. Prominent economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, and India, are increasingly adopting the surface haptic technology, due to high demand for smartphones and automobiles in these countries.



Surface Haptic Technology Market: Dynamics



The surface haptic technology makes use of human touch, vibration, and motion and creates the sense of touch in electronic devices. Generally, it generates the sense of touch on surfaces such as smartphone screens or computer screens. Advanced vehicles have various systems integrated inside them such as a music system, infotainment system, GPS (global positioning system), and electronic gadgets. However, controlling these features can sometimes distract the driver, which can cause accident. Safety regulations are being imposed, due to increasing number of accidents. The surface haptic technology uses the sense of touch to control electronic devices inside the vehicle so as to avoid distraction of the driver. Furthermore, it eliminates the driver's dependence on visual interaction and thus, helps reduce distraction of the driver.



The surface haptic technology simulates the sense of touch through human touch, vibration, and motion. The technology is widely being used in several consumer electronics devices including smartphones and gaming consoles. This is attributable to growing importance of the touchscreen interface across consumer electronics devices. Devices enabled with the surface haptic technology make the touchscreen interface more engaging and interactive.



Several companies are innovating technologies pertaining to surface haptics for use in consumer electronics devices. For instance, in 2017, Tanvas, a provider of products based on the surface haptic technology, announced to introduce an advanced surface haptic feature called 'Tanvas Touch,' which allows the user to feel the fabric texture through the screen. Moreover, increasing adoption of the surface haptic technology in the consumer electronics sector is projected to significantly drive the global surface haptic technology market during the forecast period



Surface Haptic Technology Market: Prominent Regions



In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market for surface haptic technology. Leading share of this region is primarily attributable to growth of the consumer electronics industry and the large number of smartphone users in the region; especially in key economies such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, several key players in the market are partnering with companies in Asia Pacific to develop innovative solutions based on the surface haptic technology.



For instance, in 2018, TDK Corporation announced that its subsidiary i.e. TDK Electronics is teaming with AITO B.V., a provider of piezo haptics-based solutions, for the development of touch response solutions based on the former's piezo actuators and the latter's HapticTouch control solution. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing use of solutions based on the surface haptic technology in the automotive industry in the region to enhance the user safety and experience. The surface haptic technology is largely incorporated in vehicle infotainment systems.



Surface Haptic Technology Market: Key Players



The report includes profiles of well-established players operating in the global surface haptic technology market. These include players such as TDK Corporation, Actronika, Tanvas, Immersion Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, which lead the global market. These players are focused on strategic collaborations for innovating the surface haptic technology to be used across multiple applications.