Surface Inspection Market Worth $5.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- The global surface inspection market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing wages worldwide and the growing adoption of smart cameras and image processors across industries are among a few major factors driving the growth of the surface inspection market.



3D surface inspection segment is expected to register higher CAGR than 2D in surface inspection market during forecast period



The 3D surface inspection market is likely to grow at a higher rate than the 2D surface inspection market during the forecast period. With an increase in demand for product quality and the complexity of surfaces, 3D surface inspection techniques overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and allow manufacturers to inspect beyond the two planes of a product; they also provide data on the product height, thereby adding data points to make more accurate conclusions. Because of advancements in accuracy and speed in 3D scanners and point cloud data processing, 3D scanning has become an increasingly effective and popular method of capturing surface geometry.



Camera-based surface inspection systems to record highest CAGR during forecast period



A smart camera-based system comprises an imager to capture images, an intelligent processor to process and analyze images, and lighting systems and cables for input and output capabilities. These systems have an easy-to-use user interface that can be learned quickly. Camera-based systems come with pre-packaged algorithms that are not required to be developed further, thereby providing a quicker setup. The lower cost, compact size, reliability, user-friendly software, and quick setup process are a few key aspects that fuel the growth of this segment. Technological developments in cameras open new market opportunities with better performance.



China is expected to account for significant share of Asia Pacific market from 2023 to 2028



China accounted for the largest share of the surface inspection market in Asia Pacific in 2022 and is expected to remain the largest market throughout the forecast period. Due to abundant available labor, several labor-intensive industries, such as clothing, textiles, footwear, furniture, plastic, bags, and toys, are growing considerably. However, the aging population has created a labor shortage, leading to a rise in wages. This is prompting companies toward automation and surface inspection systems to reduce costs.



ISRA VISION (Germany), Cognex (US), OMRON (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), and Keyence (Japan) are the top five players in the surface inspection market.