This can be mainly associated with the consumption of metals and minerals across the globe in several end-user industries such as electronic and electrical, and machinery industries. Also, increasing demand for electricity is expected to drive the growth of the market positively. According to the World Bank, global metal consumption observed a positive growth of about 1.80% in 2016. Additionally, the increasing use of metals across the globe is promoting the expansion of global market. Apart from this, an abundance of mineral and metal ores in the world is expected to impact the growth of the market positively. Growing consumption of electricity has raised the demand for coals in the world. This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global surface mining market. Further, improvement in surface mining technologies is also responsible for the growth of the market. Also, the market is observing the launch of new and innovative surface mining solutions, which further enhances operational efficiency. This factor is expected to initiate current and future market growth prospects.

Surface mining is a kind of mining in which mineral deposits are collected by removing overlying rock and soil. The initial type of surface mining methods includes open-pit mining, strip mining, and mountaintop removal. Surface mining offers several advantages over underground mining, such as less complexity and low operational cost.



North America accounts for the largest market share of 32.3% in 2018. Presence of a large number of metallic, coal, and non-metallic resources in the region is forecasted to spur the growth of the market in this region. The abundance of non-metallic mineral ores in Canada is believed to stimulate the growth of the market in North America. U.S. and Canada are considered to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market in the North America region.



Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Barrick Gold Corporation, Glencor, China Shenhua Energy, Coal India Limited, Vale S.A., Freeport-McMoran, Goldcorp Inc., Anglo American



- Strip Mining

- Open Pit Mining

- Mountain Removal Mining

- Other



- Metal

- Electric power industry

- Manufacturing

- Others



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



- 1. Report Overview

- 1.1 Research Scope

- 1.2 Key Surface Mining Market segments

- 1.3 Major players

- 1.4 Market analysis by product

- 1.5 Market analysis by application

- 1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

- 2.1 Global Surface Mining Market size

- 2.2 Latest Surface Mining Market trends

- 2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

- 3.1 Global Surface Mining Market key players

- 3.2 Global Surface Mining Market size by manufacturers

- 3.3 Products of major players

- 3.4 Entry barriers in the Surface Mining Market

- 3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



