Surface Pro 2 Cyber Monday 2013 Surface Pro 2 Deals and Sales Details Are at Thankshopping.com

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Surface Pro 2 Cyber Monday 2013 deals and sales information and prices will soon be available at Thankshopping.com. People who want to save money this holiday season on the tablet that thinks it’s a laptop can check out the website to learn more about the price for this product.



The founder of Thankshopping.com knows that many people will be looking for the popular tablet this holiday season. As a result, the site is providing the latest information about Cyber Monday 2013 Surface Pro 2 deals around December 2. By visiting the website first, shoppers can learn more about the price of this product on the popular online shopping day.



The Surface Pro 2 is a revolutionary tablet created by Microsoft that is already taking the world by storm. The tablet features a 10.6 inch, 1920 by 1080 touch screen that offers incredibly sharp and vivid colors. Unlike its predecessor, which had a short battery life, the Surface Pro 2’s battery lasts a much longer time and also boasts a larger amount of storage and even quicker performance.



On the back of the Surface Pro 2, a built-in kickstand allows the tablet to stand up at a comfortable angle, much like a laptop. Users can adjust the kickstand to either 24 or 40 degrees; the former is the perfect angle for typing and the latter is ideal for reading emails and checking out websites. Like the Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 2 features elegant rounded corners and beveled edges. For those who like to take photos, the tablet includes a 720p HD camera. The Surface Pro 2 is so innovative and fun to use, it has many people wondering if it’s finally time to give up their laptops.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Cyber Monday Surface Pro 2 2013 sales and deals is welcome to visit the Thankshopping.com website; there, they will find deals information about the product.



To learn more, visit http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro2



About Thankshopping.com

Thankshopping.com is one of the leading websites that provide information for exclusive deals on gadgets, laptops, tablets and various other consumer electronics that are ideal as holiday gifts. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/, has recently announced that they are going to provide information about product deals for Black Friday, November 29th and Cyber Monday, December 2nd. These savings will be available on highly demanded products which are predicted to be amongst the “Most Desired Gifts” this holiday season. For more information, please visit http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro2