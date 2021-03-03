The growth in the automotive industry due to the rise in demand for consumers and an increase in population is propelling the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Surface Treatment Chemicals business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, and industry vertical:
Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plating Chemicals
Cleaners
Conversion Coating
Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plastics
Metals
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Construction
Transportation
General Industry
Others
Objectives of the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry
4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Chemical Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Plating Chemicals
5.1.2. Cleaners
5.1.3. Conversion Coating
Chapter 6. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Base Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Base Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Plastics
6.1.2. Metals
6.1.3. Others
CONTINUED..!!
