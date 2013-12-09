Surface Vision and Inspection Market (Camera, Lighting Equipment, Optics, Frame Grabber, and Software and Hardware) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- After the economic slowdown between 2008 and 2009, the global surface vision and inspection market has recovered strongly with the revival in growth of manufacturing industries. Moreover, due to rising quality concerns and increasing labor costs, surface vision and inspection techniques are largely being adopted by manufacturers in all sectors. The robustness and ease of use of vision systems are the key factors which would help to contribute to its growth in the coming years.



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This report examines the global surface vision and inspection market which is segmented into various sub-divisions. It provides in-depth analysis of this market based on parameters such as type, system, applications and geography. In addition, the analysis provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period between 2013 and 2019. Porter’s Five Forces analysis helps the competitive players to better understand the market in order to frame their strategies. The value chain analysis which gives a brief idea about the role of each vendor involved in this market is included in the report.



This report also provides company profiles of the key market players. This profiling includes company and financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments which can help the established players and new entrants to identify the opportunities in the market and develop strategies. Some of the key market players included in this report are Adept Technologies, Cognex Corporation, Edmund Optics Inc., ISRA VISION AG, Perceptron Inc., Sharp Corporation and Toshiba Teli Corporation among others.



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Market segmentation



This report segments the global surface vision and inspection market by systems into computer systems and camera systems; by components into camera, lighting, optics, software and hardware and frame grabber; by applications into automotive, electrical/electronics, semiconductor, food, pharmaceutical, metal, rubber and plastics, printing, wood and paper, other industrial applications and non-industrial applications and by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



The global surface vision and inspection market is segmented as below:



By Components

- Camera

- Optics

- Lighting

- Frame Grabbers

- Software and Hardware



By Type

- Computer Systems

- Camera Systems



By Application

- Automotive

- Electrical/Electronics

- Semiconductor

- Medical

- Pharmaceutical

- Metal

- Rubber and Plastics

- Printing

- Wood and Paper

- Other Industrial Application (Glass and Non-Woven)



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By Region



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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Atherosclerosis is a common cardiovascular disorder that occurs due to the deposition of fat and cholesterol on the walls of arteries, leading to formation of hard structures known as plaques. These structures tend to obstruct blood flow by blocking the arteries and in turn lead to many health problems like hypertension. Occurrence of atherosclerosis is more common with aging. With growing age, plaque accumulation results in narrowing and calcification of the arteries, followed by obstruction in blood flow. This condition results in starvation of tissues for blood and oxygen, causing tissue damage, which is the major cause of heart attacks and stroke.



The other reasons for hardening of arteries include regular consumption of high fat diet, lack of exercise, excess alcohol consumption, smoking habits and diabetes. These factors may lead to hardening of arteries even at a younger age. A thrombus is a blood clot formed on the inner lining of blood vessels, deep leg veins being the most common area of formation of these clots. The condition is known as thrombosis. Obstructed blood flow, excess weight, immobility for a long duration and long hospital stays are the major reasons for improper circulation of blood and formation of clots. These clots when break free can move easily from the bloodstream to the lungs, resulting in a condition known as pulmonary embolism.



There are many imaging techniques adopted for ensuring proper blood movement through arteries, namely, magnetic resonance arteriography (MRA) which is a special type of MRI scan, CT angiography and arteriograms or angiography. The need for plaque and thrombus management devices is high due to rise in the population diagnosed with these conditions, increased awareness and high acceptance of modern and emerging treatment options. This market can be segmented by device type and geography. Treatment devices can be categorized into thrombectomy devices, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices and embolic protection devices.



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The major factors influencing the growth of this market are high incidences of coronary and peripheral heart diseases, technological innovations, continuous product modifications and increased levels of acceptance by physicians. Effectiveness and optimum reach of these devices may mask the growth of the market. Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Physician Office Laboratory (POL) Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/physician-office-laboratory-pol-testing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Physician office lab (POL) term is wide and diverse, it encompasses physician’s practices as small (2 to 5 doctors) to large practitioners (200 physicians) that operate labs similar to small laboratory hospitals. Hospitals and commercial labs perform tests, but physicians prefer to perform in-house testing in order to enhance the patient care. In-house testing facilitates physicians to no longer rely on the reference labs for test results. In addition, physicians can obtain faster results from their own labs and increase profits. POL also reduces the chances of loss or deterioration of the sample. Therefore, definition of POL is broad and it refers to the test performed in: physician office setting, provides a result during medical visit, conducted at the time of consultation or with other healthcare professional and is used for diagnosis, screening or monitoring purposes.



In addition global market for POL’s is increasing owing to rise in infectious diseases and the associated public health issues with increasing cardiovascular and other chronic conditions. Moreover, increasing trends of preventive medicine and proactive approach in treating the increasing number of diabetic patients is also accentuating the market size.



Advancements in technology is favoring the market growth, as new microelectronic and microfluidic instruments that are small, easy to use and offer excellent quality and control. The compact size of many lab instruments has made POL feasible for even smaller offices and has enabled some physician to even perform test for other doctors. Therefore, physicians who want to access the test results immediately are setting up POL’s.



North America represents the largest market where number of POL’s grew from 95,069 in 2000 to 111,000 in 2010. The FDA has approved many tests such as spun microhematocrit, monitoring instruments, nonautomated testing for erythrocyte sedimentation and other various tests. In addition there are more than 9 tests which are yet to be approved by FDA.



POL’s streamlines the doctors testing procedure by reducing time, increase patient efficiency and also positively impact staff efficiency. POL also provides fast turn around time of results and hence enables review of results face to face with the patient. All these factors collectively contribute to the growth of POL’s testing market.



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Some of the key players in POL market include 3D Medical Diagnostics, Accumetrics, Biomerica, Inc., Nanosphere, Inc. and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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