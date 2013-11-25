Surfactants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Surfactants is a term derived by combining the term “surface active agents”. Surfactants are anphipatic molecules that help lowering the surface tension of liquid. Surfactants usually act as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers or as foaming agents. Detergency, substantivity and conditioning are important properties of surfactants owing to which surfactants are widely used in different industries. The major applications of surfactants are in textile, oilfield chemicals, cleaning, personal care, elastomers, food, plastics, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, soap and detergents. Other verticals where surfactants are used include pulp, paper, paints and coatings industries.



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Two major types of surfactants are bio-based surfactants and synthetic based surfactants. One of the major drivers for bio-based surfactants are increased awareness among consumers towards ecofriendly products. Moreover, low cost of synthetic surfactants and easy availability is expected to trigger demand for surfactants. However, consistently fluctuating prices of key feedstock materials is a major concern for the manufacturers and is expected to limit the growth of surfactants. High cost of bio-based surfactant is also one of the factors expected to restrict the market growth of surfactant. The development and commercialization of cost effective bio-based surfactant is expected to open new growth window for the surfactant manufacturers. Apart from that expansion of application base of surfactants is also expected to provide new growth opportunities for the industry participants.



Europe is the largest consumer of surfactants followed by North America, and Asia Pacific. Based on its type, surfactants can be classified as anionic surfactants and nonionic surfactants. Anionic surfactants are heavily consumed across the globe. Nonionic surfactants are mainly used in combination with alcohol and fatty acids.



Some of the market players in this industry are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Henkel, Stepan Company, and P&G Chemicals.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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