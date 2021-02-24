New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Surfactants market is forecast to reach USD 55.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surfactants are the organic composite of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups. It lets oil molecules to dissolve in or mix with water. The properties of surfactants such as emulsion, detergency, wettability, froth/foam, stabilization, and dispersion have a wide empirical approach in various industries.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Akzonobel N.V., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Stepan Company, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., among others.



The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from the personal care industry. Surfactants are mainly used for industrial and household purposes. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in environment-friendly products. Strict law on environmental problems, pollution control laws for production procedures, pressure for execution of environment-friendly chemical processes by the government, and rising propensity toward eco-friendly products are the factors that hinder the growth of the market.



Rising income in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are estimated to fuel up the global surfactant market. Significant dependency on agriculture, rising use of cleaning & hygiene products, and increasing emphasis on hygiene are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.



In July 2016, Clariant AG introduced a wide range of specialty surfactants such as Hostapon, Genaminox, Glucopure, and Hostagel, for the Indian market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The anionic surfactants are derived from natural and synthetic alcohols. They act mainly as primary surfactants in the detergent and cleaning industry and as cleaning agents due to their strong washing performance and foaming properties.



Growing urbanization, an increasing number of working women, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness regarding hygiene and skin care, awareness regarding hygiene and personal health has generated the need for application of the surfactants in personal care products, which in turn has propelled the market growth.



A detergent is generally a mixture of surfactants, used for cleaning. Alkyl benzenesulfonates present in detergents possess chemical properties similar to soap but have a higher solubility in hard water.



Polysaccharides and small molecule surfactants are two of the predominant groups of amphiphilic materials that have been explored for the stabilization of emulsions. One of the most important aspects of polymer-surfactant systems is their ability to control stability and rheology over a wide range of composition. Biocompatible, biodegradable, and/or nontoxic emulsion-based formulations have great potential for applications in the food.



The market share held by North America is resultant of the elevated awareness about eco-friendly products and increasing demand for personal care products that possess minimal toxic substances. The presence of developed end-users are also encouraging the growth of the market in the region.



In June 2017, Stephan announced an agreement to acquire a surfactant producing facility and a portion of its associated surfactant business in Mexico. This acquisition was attributed to the company's vision to position itself in the Latin American surfactants market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surfactants market on the basis of type, origin, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Anionic Surfactants

Non-Ionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants



Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Synthetic

Natural



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Personal Care

Detergents

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Textiles

Oilfield Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Crop Protection

Elastomers & Plastics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Surfactants Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for personal care products



4.2.2.2. High application in detergents



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



