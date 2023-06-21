Surfactants Market Worth $57.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- The report "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-ionic, Cationic & Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 43.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is projected to grow because of rising demand from the personal care industry. Surfactants play a decisive role in the personal care industry and are broadly used in the formulation of various personal care products. In addition, due to including increasing population, urbanization, innovations, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences surfactants demand from the personal care industry is a increasing.



Anionic surfactants was the largest type of the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2022

Due to the ease of availability, low cost, and compatility, low toxicity, and growing environmental concerns the anionic surfactants are widely used in different applications. These surfactants are used in applications such as home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning and others. Thus, the anionic surfactants type segement has largest share in type.



Home care is estimated to be the largest application segment of the surfactants, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Home care, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agrochemicals, textiles, industrial & institutional cleaning and others are various market segment based on the application. Among those segments, home care is projected to hold the largest market share of surfactants, during the forecast period. The high need for surfactants in home care products is basically because they help to reduce the surface tension of water and allow it to spread more easily. Due to this the surfactants are more suitable for cleaning products in home care.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for surfactants. Due to the growing population in this region, the demand for surfactants in applications such as home care, textile, personal care, agriculture, and others in increased. Moreover, rise in exports and low labour cost specially in India and China, the demand for surfactants in Asia Pacific region is increased.



The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium).