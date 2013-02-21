Surfers Brave the Winter Weather and Surf Big Waves

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- On February 13th, fifty surfers came together at the North Shore of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota to take on ice-cold 8 foot waves. Stony Point, an exposed beach break in Lake Superior known as the best surfing spot, was covered in ice-coated boulders and surrounded by 15-foot waves off the northeast side. Erik Wilkie, a native California surfer, touched on why so many surfers in the Midwest enjoy these bone chilling waves. Wilkie states, "Riding winter waves is exciting and dangerous -and that's the attraction. Everybody's elated. The danger factor is right up there as high as it can be, the adrenaline is pumping."



As thrilling as the winter waves can be, there are proper precautions all of the Lake Superior Surfers take. Thick wetsuits, hats, gloves and booties must be warm when entering into the frigid water. Many of the surfers out on the 13th were native surfers from west coast states such as Hawaii and California. Bob Tema, a surfer originally from Hawaii, stated in response to why surfers take on the cold water, "once a surfer, always a surfer."



For more information on surfing Lake Superior:

