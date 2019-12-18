Surge in Demand for Glass Mat Market to Result in Growth of the Globally

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- QYR Consulting has published a new report under the category of chemical & material industry titled, "Glass Mat Market Report: Company Analysis, History Future Overview, Global Sale Trends by 2025". According to this new report, the global Glass Mat market held over US$ 916 Mn, in 2018 and is predicted to reach US$ 1039 Mn by the end of 2025. The global Glass Mat market is expected to attain a sluggish CAGR of 1.8% over the projected period, i.e. 2019 to 2025. Glass Mat is also known as a glass veil and is a non-woven material, which is made up of random sizes of fiberglass. These fiber-glasses are bonded together in uniform distribution.



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Segmental Analysis

Unique Properties of Glass Mat Drive the Growth of Construction & Infrastructure Segment

Based on the product, the global Glass Mat market is bifurcated into continuous filament and chopped strands. Chopped strand mat is expected to witness substantial growth. It is the most preferred choice in manufacturing composites. It is used in industries across verticals such as transport, construction, industrial, marine, and recreational among others.



Based on applications, the global Glass Mat market is segregated into automotive & transport, construction & infrastructure, marine, and industrial & chemical. The construction & infrastructure segment is further projected to witness growth. The unique properties of the product such as corrosion resistance, strength, and better aesthetic value are expected to fuel its demand.



Regional Coverage

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries Fuel Demand in Asia Pacific Region

The Glass Mat market in China and India is expected to witness remarkable growth. This is due to rapid industrialization and the huge requirement for composite material in these countries. The market in developed regions of Europe and North America is anticipated to grow on account of the presence of leading companies.



Key Players

Market Players are Focusing on New Product Launches and Enter Alliances to Improve Market Share

Major companies operating in the global Glass Mat market are Jushi group, Owens Corning, Saint, Binani Industries, Gobain, CPIC, Taiwan Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Jiangsu Changhai, Nitto Boseki, Texas Fiberglass, Jiangsu Jiudin, and China Beihai. Leading companies functioning in the market are entering into strategic alliances with local distributors to tap into huge demand and to expand the customer base. Market players are keen to focus on product launches, expansions, and investments.



Market Dynamic

High Demand in Chemical and Automotive Sectors to Propel the Market Growth

The Glass Mat market is predicted to grow due to high demand in emerging markets in major end-use industries such as chemical, construction, and infrastructure. The capacity of the product to reduce weight and due to its higher aesthetic value than other metals, the product is witnessing high demand. This has resulted in increased usage in the vehicle and automotive sector leading to the growth of the market.



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