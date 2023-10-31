Surge in Development of IoT Technology in Automotive Sector to Fuel Industrial IoT Market Growth

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- The German Government has undertaken the Industry 4.0 project to computerize operations of the manufacturing industry in a bid to increase resource efficiency and industrial output. Cyber-physical systems and IoT form the technological base for this project. The goal of Industry 4.0 is to transform factories into smart factories.



In Europe, Germany is leading in terms of the implementation of IoT solutions, especially in the manufacturing and automotive industries. It is also at the forefront in terms of the implementation of this technology in the energy sector for increased energy conservation. German industrial production is the mainstay of Europe's largest economy.



The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is experiencing a substantial boost, driven by the surge in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) technology within the automotive sector. The convergence of IoT and industrial applications is reshaping manufacturing processes and revolutionizing how businesses operate.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129733727



Companies across high-tech industries such as machinery, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and aerospace are at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies. Siemens, Bosch, and other companies have already implemented the Internet of Things and web-based manufacturing processes in their factories. Electric motor manufacturers Wittenstein and Bosch have implemented smart technology in their hydraulic equipment assembly lines to improve production efficiency. The implementation of industry 4.0 technologies has helped Bosch reduce the carbon footprint at its factories. Connected manufacturing has played a crucial part in this achievement: Industry 4.0 solutions help monitor energy consumption and make it more efficient. Intelligent algorithms help predict energy consumption, avoid peak loads, and correct deviations in energy consumption.



IoT Technology Revolutionizes the Automotive Sector:



The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation, with the integration of IoT technology into vehicles, production lines, and supply chain management. IoT in the automotive sector empowers vehicles to communicate with each other, infrastructure, and users, offering real-time data on vehicle performance, safety, and traffic conditions. Key developments include:



Connected Vehicles: The rise of connected vehicles allows for continuous data transmission, enabling remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, and enhanced safety features.



Smart Manufacturing: IoT is revolutionizing manufacturing processes with predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and increased automation.



Supply Chain Optimization: IoT sensors and data analytics improve supply chain visibility, inventory management, and logistics, resulting in cost savings and streamlined operations.



Enhanced User Experience: IoT technology provides in-vehicle connectivity, entertainment, and personalized services, creating a seamless and convenient driving experience.