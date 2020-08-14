Surge in Sanitizer Demand Is Expected to Offset the Decline in Fuel Grade Ethanol Consumption

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Ethanol Market Study Report and Techno Commercial Market Model This report covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant-wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Ethanol plays a pivotal role in the renewable fuels market globally. As per Prismane Consulting's estimates, the global ethanol production crossed the 130 billion liters mark in 2019. Bio-based ethanol can be produced from various feedstocks including corn, sugarcane, cassava, potato, and other crops. More than 94% of the ethanol produced in USA is from corn starch, whereas sugarcane is the main feedstock in Brazil for the production of ethanol.



A number of countries have been pushing for the use of ethanol in gasoline, which is a major application of bio-ethanol. USA uses around 10% ethanol with gasoline as a fuel; while Brazil's government has permitted for the blending of more than 20% of ethanol with gasoline. Initiatives for reducing greenhouse effects are expected to boost the demand for ethanol during the long-term forecast period.



The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global industry landscape and assessing its impact remains a key question across a number of industry verticals. The ethanol industry witnessed a surge in sanitizer demand, of which ethanol occupies a large portion. Advent of COVID-19 pandemic have impacted fuel consumption globally however, it has accelerated global demand and production of ethanol for its use in sanitizers.



In Prismane Consulting's Ethanol strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Ethanol across several application and sub-applications.The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottleneck, plant shutdowns and investments have also been taken into account while compiling this comprehensive strategy report. According to Prismane Consulting's market model, the global demand for Ethanol is anticipated to grow at an average rate of around 3% post 2021 (long-term forecast).



The Ethanol Strategy Report 2020 describes the Ethanol market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- Ethanol Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ethanol production capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



