Surgeons at Braverman Eye Center Benefited Thousands of LASIK Patients from Their Technology and Service

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, leading South Florida LASIK and cataract surgery providers, has benefited thousands of LASIK patients from their advanced technology and surgical procedures. Over the years, they have helped numerous Miami and Fort Lauderdale LASIK patients to achieve exceptional and top quality vision correction results.



One of the representatives at Braverman Eye Center stated, “To eliminate the dependency of glasses or contact lenses for many patients, LASIK has been the most successful technology. With Wavefront-Optimized treatments using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q Laser, we can treat each corneal fingerprint differently. Results of our Custom Optimized Wavefront Lasik treatments are usually much better than standard excimer laser treatments, giving better uncorrected vision post operatively.”



With years of experience by Dr. Stanley Braverman, board-certified ophthalmologist and other renowned Doctors, they have performed thousands of LASIK Vision Correction Procedures at South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami LASIK patients and are known as one of the best providers for LASIK in Florida. They now have an Allegretto Wave Eye-Q excimer laser in their office to do the LASIK procedure in their own humidity controlled operating room at their Braverman Eye Center.



At Braverman Eye Center, their surgeons have also served their services in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to cataract patients to regain their vision. Apart from cataract, they are also known for correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism by way of laser eye surgery.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/