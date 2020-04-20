Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2030 and Key Players - 3M, Honeywell International, Alpha Pro Tech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global surgical and respiratory masks market is estimated to account for over US$2,150.2 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period.



The global surgical and respiratory masks market is driven by surge in number of surgical procedures and frequent outbreak of epidemics. Increasing adoption of surgical masks in the general population due to health concerns of various respiratory diseases, and rising prevalence of contagious diseases such as influenza, tuberculosis and asthma have further augmented the demand for the respiratory and surgical mask market globally



Major Key Players of the Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market are:

3M, Honeywell International Inc, Alpha Pro Tech, Cardinal Health., Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Ltd., Medline Industries Inc, Moldex-Metric., Berkshire Corporation and other prominent players



The new coronavirus has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization as it continues to spread globally.Engineers and scientists are working hard to find different ways of developing high tech protective masks and adopting emergency measures to prevent against this highly infectious disease also known as COVID-19, which in turn boosting the global surgical and respiratory masks market.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by strict government regulations to maintain safety standards and several initiatives to promote the use of surgical mask. In the United States, the surgical mask must follow American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards which have three levels of protection from low risk of exposure to fluids to high risk of exposure to fluids. Similarly, in Europe, the surgical mask should be of European standard BS EN 14683, which has 3 levels of bacterial filtration efficiency of BFE1, BFE2, and Type R.These masks are intended to reduce the transmission of infective agents from staff to patients during surgical procedures and other medical settings.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Surgical and Respiratory Masks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Surgical and Respiratory Masks market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Surgical and Respiratory Masks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Surgical and Respiratory Masks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market Size

2.2 Surgical and Respiratory Masks Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surgical and Respiratory Masks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surgical and Respiratory Masks Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surgical and Respiratory Masks Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surgical and Respiratory Masks Revenue by Product

4.3 Surgical and Respiratory Masks Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surgical and Respiratory Masks Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Surgical and Respiratory Masks industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



