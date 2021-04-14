New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global Surgical Apparel Market is forecast to reach USD 43.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There is an increased demand for surgical apparel owing to the stringent regulation regulations for healthcare professionals and the safety of the patient. Rise in the number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of infections is further fostering the market demand.



Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. According to CDC, HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Patients who acquire this infection are likely to spend an additional 6.5 days in the hospitals and are five times more likely to be readmitted after discharge and twice as likely to die. Healthcare workers are taking great strides to reduce these infections and eliminate HAIs.



However, unstable raw material costs and strict regulations regarding the quality of the product are hindering the market demand. Development of advanced composite technology, non-conventional types of gloves, and the emergence of biofunctional textiles are providing surgical apparel market with growth opportunities.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Reusable hospitals apparels lead to reduced cost and a smaller environmental footprint. Hospitals that switch to reusable apparels can save up to USD 1.4 million per year. A significant chunk of the figure is from savings on materials used during surgical procedures.

Moreover, the usage of reusable apparel can help the hospitals go green. They consume fewer resources and generate less waste as compared to disposable products. The results include less carbon emissions and oil consumption and a smaller impact on the overall environment. Switching to reusable textiles also reduces regulated medical waste by 65%.

An increase in the geriatric population, rise in the adoption of surgical mask among the general population due to the widespread of COVID-19 is augmenting market demand. There is also a substantial increase in the company's manufacturing surgical mask. The surgical mask segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 17.0% in the year 2027.

China is currently witnessing a boom of products for medical equipment, in particular surgical masks. The price of basic surgical masks has increased from about 30 cents to 70 cents since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Since the beginning of 2020, 38,000 new companies in China have registered to make or trade face masks. In all of 2019, there were 8,594 new companies. But with more supply and demand, the quality of China's exported masks has proven to be an issue, and scams have taken off, costing several individuals millions of dollars.

The surgical apparels are used to prevent any form of contamination while operating an infected person. The demand is directly linked to the number of surgeries performed. The increasing problems of obesity and other diseases has led to an increase in the number of surgeries. The hospital segment held the largest market share as most of the surgeries take place in these organizations.

Key participants include Medline Industries, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Surya Textech, Synergy Health, Safetec Healthcare and Hygiene, Pal Surgical Work, and Haywood Vocational Opportunities, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surgical Apparel market on the basis of type, product type, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Disposable

Reusable



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Scrubs

Gowns

Caps

Gloves

Mask

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Surgical Apparel market and its competitive landscape.



