Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Analysis Along with Research Report 2019 to 2030 - Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc.,Cardinal Health

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The perpetual rise in the surgical drapes and gowns market can be accredited to several factors which have resulted in the wide scale adoption of these products. Surgical drapes and gowns are a type of protective covering that acts as a barrier between the patient and non-sterile environment and prevents the transmission of pathogens to maintain the sterile environment. Furthermore, increasing number of surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market from 2019 to 2030.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global surgical drapes and gowns market is estimated to be over US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2030.



The leading players in the global surgical gowns and drapes are:



Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M among others.



Segmentation:



Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Product :

Surgical Drapes - Cardiovascular Drapes, Ophthalmic Drapes, C-Section Drapes, Lithotomy Drapes and Laparoscopy Drapes

Surgical Gowns - Standard Performance Gowns, Reinforced Gowns, and High-Performance Gowns



Usage Pattern: Disposable Drapes & Gowns and Reusable Drapes & Gowns



End Users: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Ecosystem

1. Market Classification

2. Geographic Scope

3. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottoms Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



