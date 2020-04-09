Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market - Emergence of the Smart Hospital Boost Growth as COVID-19 Continues to Expand 2020

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Now-a-Days health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. World has brought to a lockdown by this COVID-19. So according o Study, There is an incessant rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have been introduced for appropriate and effective treatments of diseases. Surgical apparels i.e. surgical drapes and gowns provide optimum level of protection by reducing the transmission of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Moreover, surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Also, surgical drapes prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient's surroundings. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The perpetual rise in the surgical drapes and gowns market can be accredited to several factors which have resulted in the wide scale adoption of these products. Surgical drapes and gowns are a type of protective covering that acts as a barrier between the patient and non-sterile environment and prevents the transmission of pathogens to maintain the sterile environment. Furthermore, increasing number of surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market from 2019 to 2030.



The leading players in the global surgical gowns and drapes are:



Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M among others.



Hospital-acquired infections are infections that occur while receiving health care, developed in a hospital or other health care facility that first appear 48 hours or more after hospital admission, or within 30 days after having received health care. There has been substantial increase in these infections. Prevention of such type of infection is performed by appropriate personal protective equipment based on predicted exposure to blood or body fluids or prevention of contact with unsterile surfaces i.e. surgical gown and drapes. This factor is anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period. These surgical gowns and drapes are made of reusable materials that provide good barrier protection on first use, but maintenance of these barrier properties is dependent on controlling all variables during the reprocessing. Contaminated drapes and gowns, if not properly managed, may represent risk to a person, transporting or cleaning the contaminated item. This factor may affect the population in the developing country and may hinder the growth of surgical gowns and drapes market.



Segmentation:



Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Product :

Surgical Drapes - Cardiovascular Drapes, Ophthalmic Drapes, C-Section Drapes, Lithotomy Drapes and Laparoscopy Drapes

Surgical Gowns - Standard Performance Gowns, Reinforced Gowns, and High-Performance Gowns



Usage Pattern: Disposable Drapes & Gowns and Reusable Drapes & Gowns



End Users: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers



