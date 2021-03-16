Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Surgical Drapes Market: Introduction: According to the report, the global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030. Sterile surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces, and to maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment, and patient's surroundings. Nonwoven and woven materials are used in the manufacture of surgical drapes. Nonwoven material includes polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyamide & polyester. The global surgical drapes market is driven by rise in the number of surgical procedures and increase in the global geriatric population with major chronic diseases.



North America dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high rate of prevalence of major chronic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to propel the surgical drapes market in North America.



Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for surgical drapes during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Rise in Number of Surgical Procedures and Increase in Geriatric Population with Major Chronic Diseases to Drive Global Market



Rise in the number of surgeries, especially plastic and reconstructive surgeries, is fueling the demand for surgical drapes. According to statistics provided by the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons (ISAPS), over 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed across the globe in 2019. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 28,076 buttock augmentation and 299,715 breast augmentation surgeries were performed in the U.S. alone in 2019.



Continuous increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to be a potential driver of the global surgical drapes market during the forecast period. The geriatric population is at a high risk of major chronic diseases, which require surgical procedures. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. is expected to have about 72.1 million geriatric people by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000.



Incise Drapes to Dominate Surgical Drapes Market



In terms of type, the global surgical drapes market has been divided into incise, sheets, laproscopy, lithotomy, laparotomy, leggings, and others. The incise segment dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in application of incise surgical drapes on wounds and incision, and utilization in a large number of surgical procedures are key factors driving the segment. Laproscopy was the second-largest segment, in terms of market share, in 2019. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to increase in the demand for laparoscopic and laparotomy surgical drapes, owing to the rise in the number of laparoscopic surgeries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 3.5 million laparoscopic surgeries are conducted annually in the U.S. alone.



Disposable Surgical Drapes to Offer Lucrative Opportunities



In terms of usability, the global surgical drapes market has been categorized into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment accounted for a prominent share of the global surgical drapes market in 2019. Extensive usage of disposable surgical drapes in countries, such as the U.S., and increase in awareness about these drapes in other developing countries are expected to boost the segment during the forecast period.



Nonwoven Surgical Drapes to be Preferred to Woven



In terms of material, the global surgical drapes market has been bifurcated into nonwoven and woven. The nonwoven segment has been further sub-segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide & polyester, and others. The nonwoven segment accounted for a prominent share of the global surgical drapes market in 2019. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to increase in awareness about the use of nonwoven surgical drapes. These surgical drapes do not cause discomfort to patients, and there are less chances of transferring infections in the hospital environment. Furthermore, nonwoven surgical drapes have four levels of barrier performance depending on the material used and hence, proven to be the best option during surgical procedures and even while recovery.



High Demand for Surgical Drapes in Hospitals



In terms of end user, the global surgical drapes market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment led the global surgical drapes market, in terms of revenue, in 2019. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hospitals are an important channel for usage of surgical drapes. Rise in number of hospitals in countries, such as India and China, is projected to boost the demand for surgical drapes. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in the number of surgeries and hospital facilities across the world.

North America to Dominate Surgical Drapes Market



The global surgical drapes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019, followed by Europe. Prominent market share held by North America can be ascribed to increase in the number of people with major chronic diseases, new product launches, and presence of major players in the region. The surgical drapes market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. This can be ascribed to the presence of developing countries with commercial hubs, expanding business organizations, rise in awareness about surgical drapes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and high investments by companies in R&D.



Competition Landscape of Surgical Drapes Market



The global surgical drapes market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global market include 3M, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medica Europe BV, OneMed, Priontex, Guardian, STERIS plc., and Medline Industries, Inc.



