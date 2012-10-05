Surgical Equipment Market - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Over the years, surgical equipment & tools have evolved to reduce medical trauma and make procedures more efficient. Some of these instruments are designed for general surgical purposes, while others may find application in specific procedures or surgery. The surgical equipment market is segmented into electrosurgical devices (powered instruments, including devices such as surgical lasers, cutting instruments, and electrosurgical devices), hand instruments (non-powered devices, including scalpels and scissors) and closure devices, such as sutures and staples. The surgical equipment market is driven by strong economic growth in Japan, Europe and in emerging economies such as India and China. Increased healthcare expenditure, improving standards of living and longer life expectancies are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical equipment market.Globally the number of surgical procedures performed is increasing and technological advancements have resulted in safer and less invasive surgical procedures.



Worldwide aging of population will result in significant growth in the demand for surgical services for diseases related to aging. Older people are generally more inclined to suffer from chronic and degenerative diseases, and hence make up a large share of patients undergoing surgical procedures.



In 2009, the population of those 65 years and older was 39.6 million - representing 12.9% of the U.S. population and it is expected that by 2030 there will be 72.0 million people in the U.S. aged above 65 years.



The report contains the global scenario of the surgical equipment market, discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The key surgical equipment market categories are electrosurgical devices, hand instruments and surgical sutures.



The report also analyses the historical data and forecasts the surgical equipment market size, production forecasts, along with key factors driving and restraining the market. The report helps in providing a comprehensive overview for:



-Market forces driving and restraining the growth of the market

-Up-to-date analysis of the latest industry trends

-Acumen into the size and shape of the market growth

-Market share of major players by segment



