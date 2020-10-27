Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Surgical Eye Care Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Surgical Eye Care investments from 2020 to 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Novartis AG (Alcon Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.), Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG (Carl Zeiss AG), and Other.



Eye care is a procedure to examine eyes to identify abnormalities and provide diagnosis to cure the eye disease. Major eye disorder includes cataract, glaucoma, myopia, presbyopia etc. Diagnosis of eye disease at the early stage protects the eyes from the cause of vision loss. Eye care is bifurcated into two broad categories named as, surgical care and vision care.



Surgical care comprises ophthalmic surgical devices used to identify various eye diseases which affect the retina and the vitreous fluid. Whereas, the vision care includes products such as contact lenses, products for dry eyes & ocular allergies etc.



Surgical eye care consists of equipment and technology required to cure eye diseases. Furthermore, surgical eye care comprises of equipment that are necessary to perform, cataract surgery, refractive surgery, corneal surgery, oculoplastic surgery etc. The surgical eye care is categorised under four segment that are implantable, consumable, equipment and end-user.



The global surgical eye care market has observed constant growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would propel with a steady growth rate. The global surgical eye care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising incidences of vision impairment disorders, upsurge in cataract procedure, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending and rising number of LASIK surgery.



However, growth of global surgical eye care equipment market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the prominent challenges faced by the market are risk associated with laser operation and legal obligation.



