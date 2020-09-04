Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Expected to Generate over $15,000.0 Million Revenue by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market reached a value of $2,141.3 million in 2019, and this number is drastically projected to increase to $15,696.2 million by 2030, witnessing a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The increasing air pollution levels in several countries is one of the major factors responsible for the surging sales of surgical, face, and respiratory masks across the globe. The biggest factors causing spike in the pollution levels are the rising urbanization and industrialization and the resultant increase in the toxic emissions from factories and vehicles. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the Health Effects Institute, 4.1 million deaths were caused due to the high fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in 2016.



The surging prevalence of heart diseases and stroke, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases, and respiratory infections are some of the other important factors fuelling the demand for surgical, respiratory, and face masks throughout the world. There has been a massive rise in the incidence of these diseases all over the world over the last few years, mainly because of the rising air pollution levels. Besides this, the increasing geriatric population and ballooning number of surgeries are the other major factors propelling the requirement of surgical masks all around the world.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

- Major players operating in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market and their service offerings



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region recorded the highest sales of the surgical, face, and respiratory masks in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. This is primarily credited to the extremely high pollution levels and the subsequent rise in the incidence of airborne diseases in various APAC countries. In addition to this, the increasing number of medical facilities and healthcare professionals and practitioners are further pushing the sales of these masks in the region.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Distribution Channel

- Indirect Channel

- Direct Channel

o Online

o Retail store



Based on Product Type

- Respiratory

o Disposable

o Reusable

- Surgical



Based on End User

- Hospital

- Individual

- ASC

- Clinic



