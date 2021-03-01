Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is forecasted to be worth USD 431.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The surgical instrument tracking system market is used in the healthcare industry for tracking new technology and smartphones and tablets.

The advent of the latest technology and usage of tracking systems in the form of bar codes has fueled market growth. It improves patient safety and fast and accurate instrument identification, resulting in an optimized process. The need for research centers and clinics to improve workflow is also benefitting the market demand.



The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



This report on the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Terso Solutions announced its partnership with Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc. They launched an RFID surgical loaner kit tracking solution to help the visibility for manufacturers and hospitals from the warehouse to the point of use and everything in between.

Surgical instrument tracking system hardware is gaining popularity as there is a repeat purchase of non-durable radiofrequency-identification barcode labels that require constant replacement as they are more prone to detachment during damage or washing.

RFID tags are designed to resist the rigors of the healthcare industry, as well as the harsh sterilization processes, which are used to automate the Joint Commission's Universal Protocol and meet FDA UDI requirements.

Hospitals are witnessing high demand due to the adoption of products and a rise in the incidence of surgeries. The hospitals lose a lot of its surgical devices or misplace it, which makes the whole process more expensive. This will propel the segment's demand in the market.

North America held the largest market share due to the adoption of advanced technologies and the need for lower healthcare expenses and efficient equipment management, which will drive the demand for the product. The region will hold a market share of 34.8% in the year 2019.

Key participants include Material Management Microsystems, Fortive Corporation Group, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Mobile Aspects, Key Surgical, Inc., TGX Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, Xerafy, and Getinge Group, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Hardware

Readers

Tags

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency identification (RFID)

Barcode



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Regional Outlook

Continued…