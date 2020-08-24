Surgical Lights Market Revenue Continues to Dominate with CAGR of 4.6% Globally to 2027: Koninklijke Philips N.V., a-Dec Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- The research report provides a detailed insight into the Global Surgical Lights Market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years and 2019 as the base year. The market size and value has been studied and estimated on the basis of application and major regions. The report is a comprehensive document covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 crisis on the growth and landscape of the Surgical Lights industry. The pandemic has adversely affected the Surgical Lights sector and has brought about a dynamic change in the international economic scenario and demand trends. The report provides a perspective on the current and emerging trends of the industry as well as provides a futuristic outlook about the growth of the Surgical Lights market.



The global Surgical Lights market was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.17 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The Surgical Lights research report is an investigative study containing important information such as value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and an exhaustive overview of the competitive landscape of the Surgical Lights sector. The study covers market analysis, application segments, and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth rate, and trends.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the Surgical Lights industry based on market segmentation into product types, applications, and regions. The analysis provides present and future trends patterns. Regional segmentation of the Surgical Lights sector includes North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Global Surgical Lights Report Scope:



Key Manufacturers of the Surgical Lights Industry:



Koninklijke Philips N.V., A-dec Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, CV Medical, BihlerMED, Hill-Rom Services Inc., S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH, Gentex Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, & Co. KG, SKYTRON, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., STERIS plc, Sunnex Group, and Stryker.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Ceiling Mounted

On floor stand

Wall Mounted

Mobile Surgical Light System

Surgical Headlight



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Conventional (Incandescent)

LED

Halogen

Xenon

Renewable energy sources



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Endoscopic Surgery

Gynecology

Dental surgery

Cardiac

Neurosurgery



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Examination Rooms

Others



Main Objectives of the Report:



Study and forecast of the market size of Surgical Lights Industry

Analysis of global players along with SWOT analysis, market value, and global position of the players

Assessment of key regions of the world along with their market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and risks

Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Surgical Lights industry

Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

Strategic analysis of the growth trends of each market segment

Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans

Comprehensive profiling of the key players of the industry to provide a competitive edge to the reader

SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players

Extensive study of key market segments including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics

Furthermore, the report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry to enable strategic decision making to accelerate the growth of the business. The report additionally presents a complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the Surgical Lights industry.



