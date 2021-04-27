New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The Global Surgical Mask Market is forecasted to reach USD 87.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the number of people with COVID-19 infections is expected to drive the global surgical masks market. According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. This, in turn, boosts the demand for surgical marks. The use of a face mask is extremely important to control such infections, especially in cases of circumventing droplet transmission. For blocking the transmission of SARS, the effectiveness of a surgical face mask is 68%. Hence, it is widely used by medical workers for the precaution of droplet transmission while caring for patients with such infections.



Rising use of surgical face masks is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Furthermore, geriatric population with chronic conditions is more prone to such infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Hence, use of surgical face masks by the geriatric population is expected to drive the global market. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in developed and developing countries presents a lucrative opportunity for this market. According to WHO data, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in countries stood at 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, 78,797 in Spain, 82,447 cases in China, and 122,653 in the U.S.



The COVID-19 impact:

The demand for respirators, masks, gloves, and protective clothing, have increased significantly as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market positively. The employees of many sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, etc. have been supplied masks to protect them from the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to, supply chain in major suppliers like china under lockdown, the industry is facing significant challenges to ramp up the manufacturing capacities to help mitigate the supply shortage. Despite this, the manufacturers are working to full strength to supply masks across the regions to cover-up this shortage of supply. Therefore, the demand for the surgical mask market is anticipated to witness growth over the coming few years.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the distribution channel segment of this market, the online distribution channel is leading the market presently, but wholesale stores are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period. Online channel is also expected to register significant growth as the shopping habits of people have been significantly changed by e-commerce channel by providing benefits like doorstep delivery, discounts, and availability many of products through one platform.



Among the type segment of this market, cotton is presently leading the market. Cotton is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period.



These masks have great advantages for patients with issues like asthma or lung disease. Patients with cardiovascular issues also prefer them. These masks are known to provide more security to health care workers performing medical operations that expose them to patients' respiratory secretions.



The rising global frequency of pollution level and air-borne diseases has been encouraging customers to opt for face masks. With customers looking out for the best possible ways to keep themselves safe from infectious viruses, prominent players of this market are focusing on increasing the manufacturing of disposable face masks.



According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. Presently, in countries like the USA and China, where the hazardous impact of this virus has been unstoppable, the demand for surgical masks has seen unprecedented growth.



Key participants include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Lac-Mac, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global surgical mask market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-users, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Non-woven

Cotton

Hydrogel

Bio-cellulose



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Others



Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wholesale stores

Online channels

Retail stores



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Europe

K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



