Surgical Robots Market Applications,Technology, Future Trends, Demands and Segmentation by 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global surgical robots market is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the surgical robots market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures coupled with benefits associated with robotic surgeries. Moreover, the growing demand for robotic surgeries across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global surgical robots market between 2019 and 2030.



Request a sample Report of Surgical Robots Market at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/20



Major Players in the Surgical Robots Market



The prominent players in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet (Medtech), Auris Health, Inc. (Hansen Medical), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Renishaw plc, Medrobotics and THINK Surgical, Inc.



Benefits of Robotic Surgery



The various benefits associated with surgical robots have been critical in promoting the continual adoption of robotic surgical procedures as compared to its traditional counterparts. Advantages of surgical robots, namely, significant visualization, high precision, enhanced dexterity have led to enhanced adoption of robotic surgical. Increasing patient awareness coupled with use of advanced technology in the field of robotics is anticipated to further promote the growth of surgical robots market in the coming times.



Increasing Adoption of Minimally-Invasive Procedures



Since the advent of minimally-invasive procedures, the adoption of such procedures have witnessed substantial growth in recent times. Shorter hospital admittance time, lesser procedure associated pain and fewer complications have been pivotal in contributing to the growing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. In 2017, it was estimated that majority of robot-aided surgical procedures performed in the U.S. accounted for minimally invasive surgeries. Growing preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures in anticipated to further propel the growth of the surgical robots market.



Surgical Robots Market by Types:



- Instruments & Accessories

- Robotic Systems

Services



Surgical Robots Market by Applications:



- General Surgery

- Orthopedic Surgery

- Neurosurgery

- Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery



Get discount on Surgical Robots Market at : https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/20



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding robotic surgical procedures and penetration of latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the surgical robots market in this region. Furthermore, supportive government healthcare regulations and norms are expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Table of Contents



1.INTRODUCTION

1.Market Definition

2.Market Ecosystem

1.Market Classification

2.Geographic Scope

3.Years Considered for the Study

1.Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2.Base Year – 2018

3.Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3.Currency Used for the Study

4.Report Beneficiary List



2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.Research Framework

2.Data Collection Technique

3.Data Sources

1.Secondary Sources

2.Primary Sources

4.Market Estimation Methodology

1.Bottoms Up Approach

2.Top Down Approach

5.Data Validation and Triangulation

1.Market Forecasting Model

2.Limitations of the Study

3.Assumptions of the Study



3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



Have Anay Query? Inquire Here @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/20



In the end, Surgical Robots Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports:



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us:



Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com