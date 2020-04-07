Surgical Robots Market Industry Development Trends 2030 - Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet, Auris Health, Medrobotics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- According to the Research, The various benefits associated with surgical robots have been critical in promoting the continual adoption of robotic surgical procedures as compared to its traditional counterparts. Advantages of surgical robots, namely, significant visualization, high precision, enhanced dexterity have led to enhanced adoption of robotic surgical. Increasing patient awareness coupled with use of advanced technology in the field of robotics is anticipated to further promote the growth of surgical robots market in the coming times.



Major Players in the Surgical Robots Market



The prominent players in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet (Medtech), Auris Health, Inc. (Hansen Medical), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Renishaw plc, Medrobotics and THINK Surgical, Inc.



Increasing Adoption of Minimally-Invasive Procedures



Since the advent of minimally-invasive procedures, the adoption of such procedures have witnessed substantial growth in recent times. Shorter hospital admittance time, lesser procedure associated pain and fewer complications have been pivotal in contributing to the growing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. In 2017, it was estimated that majority of robot-aided surgical procedures performed in the U.S. accounted for minimally invasive surgeries. Growing preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures in anticipated to further propel the growth of the surgical robots market.



Segmentation Overview:



By Component



Introduction & Definition

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services



By Application



Introduction & Definition

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Other Applications



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding robotic surgical procedures and penetration of latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the surgical robots market in this region. Furthermore, supportive government healthcare regulations and norms are expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study

Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

Base Year – 2018

Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used for the Study

Report Beneficiary List



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations of the Study

Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



