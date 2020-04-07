Surgical Robots Market Industry Development Trends 2030 - Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet, Auris Health, Medrobotics

The Global Surgical Robots Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- According to the Research, The various benefits associated with surgical robots have been critical in promoting the continual adoption of robotic surgical procedures as compared to its traditional counterparts. Advantages of surgical robots, namely, significant visualization, high precision, enhanced dexterity have led to enhanced adoption of robotic surgical. Increasing patient awareness coupled with use of advanced technology in the field of robotics is anticipated to further promote the growth of surgical robots market in the coming times.
Major Players in the Surgical Robots Market
The prominent players in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet (Medtech), Auris Health, Inc. (Hansen Medical), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Renishaw plc, Medrobotics and THINK Surgical, Inc.
Increasing Adoption of Minimally-Invasive Procedures
Since the advent of minimally-invasive procedures, the adoption of such procedures have witnessed substantial growth in recent times. Shorter hospital admittance time, lesser procedure associated pain and fewer complications have been pivotal in contributing to the growing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. In 2017, it was estimated that majority of robot-aided surgical procedures performed in the U.S. accounted for minimally invasive surgeries. Growing preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures in anticipated to further propel the growth of the surgical robots market.
Segmentation Overview:
By Component
Introduction & Definition
Instruments & Accessories
Robotic Systems
Services
By Application
Introduction & Definition
General Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
Gynecological Surgery
Urological Surgery
Other Applications
Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market
Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding robotic surgical procedures and penetration of latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the surgical robots market in this region. Furthermore, supportive government healthcare regulations and norms are expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.
