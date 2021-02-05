New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Surgical Robots Market



Surgical robots assist in surgery, added with various systems for reducing human errors such as trembling while performing operations. Rapid technological advancement has brought the change in the procedures of minimally invasive surgery. Surgical robots exhibit a tremendous potential to grow as they reduce the need for the surgeon's physical presence. In surgical robots, the primary factors fueling the market are the rapid development of technology and rising road accidents. The global market for surgical robots has been projected to hit a promising value of USD 9.11 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The growing geriatric population and surging demand for several minimally invasive surgeries over conventional surgical procedures are propelling industrial growth. Additionally, the government's initiatives in creating awareness regarding advanced surgical procedures and increasing the individual's spending capacity are further encouraging the industry's development. However, the high cost of robotic surgical operations is obstructing the market's expansion. Furthermore, the rising mortality rate and injuries caused by robotic surgeries are impeding the surgical robots market's growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Surgical Robots market and profiled in the report are:



Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Hansen Medical, Renishaw, Transenterix, Think Surgical, Medtech, and Zimmer Biomet



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Components Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Robotic Systems

Instruments & Accessories

Services



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecologic Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Urology

General Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Regional Analysis



North America registered the highest industry share in 2019. Rising R&D level in the region and increasing government's awareness programs regarding modern surgeries are providing the high potential to the industry's growth. Asia Pacific showcased the second largest industry share, owing to the fast adoption of minimally invasive for avoiding post-surgical infections. Europe is observing steady growth and is expected to rise with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Surgical Robots market and its competitive landscape.



