DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Surgical Robots Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing funding for medical robot research, several benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements, and the strong adoption of surgical robots by ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals are the key drivers responsible for the growth of the global surgical robots market size. The high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries among patients will further surge the growth of the surgical robots market due to its added advantages, including the launch of cost-competitive and amenable robotic systems, short hospital stays by patients in comparison to traditional surgeries, and rising approvals for new medical conditions.

Some of the major factors propelling the growth of the global surgical robots market include the FDA's approval received to various surgical robotic companies for the R&D in robotic automotive and the growing number of hysterectomies with the aid of robotic systems. As per the surgical robots market research, robotic enterprises are cooperating on numerous technology platforms to develop new surgical applications. According to the surgical robots market outlook, the rapid technological advancements in motion sensors, high-definition microscopic cameras, remote navigation systems, 3-D imaging, robotic controlled catheters, and data recorders data analytic systems are the emerging surgical robots market trends that will further boost the growth of the global surgical robots market share in terms of revenue.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Surgical Robots Market



Surgical Robots Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Stryker

- TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

- Medtronic

- Renishaw plc.

- Auris Health, Inc.

- Zimmer Biomet

- Smith & Nephew

- Intuitive Surgical

- Corindus, Inc.

- OMNILife Science, Inc.



End-User Segment Drivers



Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals are projected to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong demand for surgical robots in hospitals as robot-assisted surgeries offer improved accuracy and comfort to the surgeons while bringing out surgeries.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. This is attributed to the high adoption of surgical robots in hospitals to bring out surgical procedures. There is a large availability of funding for research and development, and the growing use of surgical robots for general surgery procedures in the US and pediatric surgeries in Canada will further pay the way for the growth of the market. The strong presence of surgical robot manufacturers in the US, who are emphasizing advancing their robotic instruments & accessories with properties including minute-level precision with the launch of agile and flexible robots and the capabilities of high power computing to conduct minimally invasive surgery. All these factors are fuelling the growth of the market.



To Know More About Robotic Surgery Market



Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product & Service:



- Instruments & Accessories

- Robotic Systems

- Services



Segmentation by Application:



- General Surgery

- Urological Surgery

- Gynecological Surgery

- Orthopedic Surgery

- Neurosurgery

- Other Applications



Segmentation by End-User:



- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.