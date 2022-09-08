Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2022 -- Surgical Robots Market Overview:



Robotic surgery is a type of surgery in which a robot's tools are operated on by a surgeon using a computer. The surgical site is viewed in enlarged 3-D and high resolution by surgical robots, which are made up of mechanical arms and camera arms with surgical instruments. These robots are operated by surgeons via a computer interface. Compared to traditional surgical methods, surgical robots aid conduct a variety of complicated surgical procedures with more precision, control, and flexibility. The majority of minimally invasive surgery operations, which are carried out through tiny incisions, choose surgical robots. Additionally, surgical robots enable surgeons to carry out intricate and delicate treatments that would be challenging or impossible using current techniques.



According to the recent research report by SNS Insider, the surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2028, with a higher CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period of 2022–2028.



Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges



Various benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, increased acceptance of surgical robots by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, rising investment in medical robot research, and technical developments are the main drivers propelling the growth of the worldwide surgical robots market. Due to its additional benefits, such as the introduction of more affordable and quicker hospital stays for patients compared to traditional surgeries and rising approvals for new medical conditions, minimally invasive surgeries are becoming more and more popular among patients, which is another factor driving the growth of the surgical robots market.

High-definition microscopic cameras, motion sensors, 3-D imaging, remote navigation systems, data recorders, data analytic systems, and robotic catheters have all seen technological breakthroughs. These elements have a big impact on the expansion of the surgical robots market worldwide.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic



The COVID-19 virus has had catastrophic effects on the world's population and economy. The outbreak has put a significant strain on the healthcare systems. To lessen the danger of transmission and save money on healthcare, healthcare organizations and professionals have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations on COVID-19 patients at this time. The pandemic has caused temporary worldwide restrictions on elective procedures, leading to their temporary cancellation, which has had a detrimental effect on the international economy.



Surgical Robots Market Segmentation Overview 2022



The general surgery segment is predicted to experience a faster CAGR throughout the projection period, depending on the application. There is an increase in the number of general procedures being performed with the aid of robotic systems, including bariatric surgery, transoral surgery, gastrectomy, and pancreatectomy, among others.



The instruments & accessories sector is predicted to develop at a higher CAGR in the worldwide surgical robots market during the forecast period due to the ongoing demand for instruments & accessories, which are disposable in contrast to robotic systems, which are an initial investment.



The hospital segment is anticipated to develop at a higher CAGR during the projection period based on the end-user. Hospitals are increasingly in demand for surgical robots as these devices help surgeons perform procedures with greater comfort and accuracy.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Surgical Robots Market are Listed Below:



By Component



- Accessories

- Systems

- Services



By Surgery Type



- Gynecology Surgery

- General Surgery

- Neurosurgery

- Orthopedic Surgery

- Other Surgeries

- Urology Surgery



Regional Analysis



The forecast period is expected to have the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. Growing disposable income, population growth, economic expansion, increased public knowledge of robotic surgery, and adoption of new technology are all expected to contribute to a thriving surgical robots market in this region. The market in North America is being driven by several factors, including the enormous funding available for R&D and the growing usage of surgical robots for pediatric and general surgery procedures in both the US and Canada.



Competitive Landscape Outlook



Some of the leading players present in the surgical robots market are Renishaw plc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew.



