Surgical Robots Market to Witness a Pronounced Growth During 2019-2025 at a Staggering CAGR of 24.2%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Surgical Robots Market (Components - Surgical System, Accessory, and Services; Application - Gynecological Surgery, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Urology, and Other Applications; End User - Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Surgical robots assist the surgeon as active or passive navigators for orientation on the patient and the insertion of implants. Robotic telesurgical machines have already been used to perform transcontinental cholecystectomy. Voice-activated robotic arms routinely maneuver endoscopic cameras, and complex master-slave robotic systems are currently FDA approved, marketed, and used for a variety of procedures. According to the report, the global surgical robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The Increasing Need for Automation in the Healthcare Industry Speed up the Growth of the Market



An aging population along with more people in the healthcare system will require more care and staffing levels. The aging of the population will also affect the nature of the skills and services the health care workforce must be equipped to provide and the settings in which this care is provided. Moreover, the healthcare industry continually looking to cut costs and waste and improve efficiency throughout. Besides, applying automation to healthcare replace manually intensive tasks thus elevating employees into higher-functioning roles. As automation tools are not subject to human error or fatigue, so they can provide a consistent basis of care activities. Considering the above factors, the need for automation in the healthcare system is likely to propel the surgical robot market during the forecast period.



Orthopedic Surgery Holds a Dominant Position During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of components, applications, and end-user. Based on the component, the study includes the surgical system, accessory, and services. Based on the application, the study includes gynecological surgery, cardiovascular, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, urology, and other applications. Based on the end-user the study includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



Based on the application, the sub-segment orthopedic surgery holds a substantial share due to the rise in orthopedic injuries globally. According to the National Health Statistics Reports, about 54.5% of the adults in the U.S. had musculoskeletal pain disorders in 2016. Orthopedics is gradually adopting and incorporating robotic surgery to help surgeons in conducting orthopedic procedures with precision and accuracy to obtain a reliable and reproducible outcome.



North America is Expected to Grow at a Lucrative Rate Over the Forecast Period



The factor responsible for the growth of the market in this region is the increasing adoption of technologically advanced robotic systems in the healthcare system. According to the FDA the use of the robotics in the U.S. has increased from 25, 000/year in 2003 to 450,000 in 2012. Furthermore, factors such as an increasing number of hospitals that are opting for robot-assisted surgeries, high healthcare spending by the U.S.is also contributing to the growth of the market. As per the Robotic Industries Association, robot sales in the U.S. have been increasing due to its increasing applications in surgeries, automotive, wearable devices and military.



Competitive Analysis



The key players involved in the market are profiled in the report includes Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Verb Surgical Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Renishaw PLC, SRI International Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Think Surgical Inc., Auris Surgical Robotics Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., and Smith & Nephew PLC.



Intuitive Surgical Announced the Acquisition of Schölly Fiberoptic's Robotic Endoscope Business



In July 2019, Intuitive Surgical, the pioneer and a global leader in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery acquired the robotic endoscope portion of Schölly Fiberoptic's business.



In September 2019, Stryker announced a definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging, LLC, a leader in point-of-care imaging technology, and its sister company, GYS Tech, LLC (DBA Cardan Robotics)



This acquisition brings expertise in advanced imaging and robotics as well as a robust product pipeline that adds to Stryker's portfolio and will allow the Spine division to provide more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support," - Spencer Stiles, Stryker's Group President, Orthopedics and Spine



