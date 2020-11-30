New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Market Size – USD 2.47 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Introduction of advanced surgical sealants & adhesives.



The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increased prevalence of diseases with potential risks to life and an associated rise in the number of surgical procedures across the world.



The traditional methods for closing a surgical wound include the use of wires, staples, and sutures. Despite their widespread use, these techniques have several limitations, and a promising alternative to the traditional closure techniques are surgical sealants & adhesives. These sealants can be used to avoid surgical complications such as air, fluid, and blood leakage.



Medical practices have been gradually advanced, and surgical procedures involving adhesives and sealants are becoming the preferred choice of surgeons. The product is actually helping to ease out the complexity of surgical practices. Apart from solid adhesion offering, several surgical sealants & adhesives innovations are being carried out to improve the treatment of tissue development & regeneration.



Governments in several countries are taking initiatives and increasing funding for enhancement of the healthcare system, which in turn is providing impetus to the surgical sealants & adhesives market growth. Also, the burgeoning patient pool globally and an associated need for better and advanced medical procedures will supplement market share through 2027. However, factors such as the high price of surgical procedures involving surgical sealants and lack of skilled surgeons in developing economies may hamper the development of surgical sealants & adhesives market.



On the basis of indication, the tissue engineering segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the projected timeframe on account of increased demand for these surgical sealants & adhesives for burn injury and cosmetic surgeries.

On the basis of application, the central nervous system segment accounted for 29% of the global market revenue share in 2018 and is likely to garner significant gains over the analysis period due to product effectiveness in critical surgeries.

The other applications segment (that includes Urology, Pulmonary, Cosmetics, Ophthalmology) is forecast to reach USD 617.25 million in terms of annual remunerations by 2027.

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment is forecast to contribute significantly to the surgical sealants & adhesives market share, growing at a 10% CAGR through 2027. However, the non-availability of skilled surgeons may remain a major challenge for segmental growth.

In the regional landscape, the North America region is expected to hold nearly 31% of the global surgical sealants & adhesives market share over the forecast period. The availability of professional surgeons and the quick pace of advancement in surgical procedures is bolstering regional industry growth.

Prominent players in the global include CryoLife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Cohera Medical, Sanofi Group, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global surgical sealants & adhesives market on the basis of type, applications, indication, end-use, and region:



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Fibrin

Collagen Based

Cyanoacrylates

Polymeric Hydrogels

Others



By Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Central Nervous System

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

General Surgery

Other Applications



By Indication (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

Tissue Sealing



By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



