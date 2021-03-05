New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global market for surgical sealants and adhesives is expected to be valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 2.47 billion in 2019 reporting a 9.5% CAGR for the entirety of the forecast period. The study covers different types of natural and synthetic sealants and adhesives used in surgical procedures. The rise in the number of surgical procedures across the world is due to various reasons such as, the increase in the diseases which potential risks to the human. Also, the number of accidents has increased across the world. The development initiatives conducted by the government particular regions also pave ways to the new healthcare systems.



The leading companies operating across the global Surgical Sealants & Adhesives market are listed below:



CryoLife, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Baxter International, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical, and Sanofi Group



The medical practices have been advanced and surgical procedures involve sealants and adhesives which is the increasing choice around the world as these helps in the ease of the complex surgical practices. As the medical practices and healthcare systems are advancing the need for more research and development activities also becomes necessary and therefore, the government in many countries took initiatives and increase the funding's towards the healthcare system. With the increase in population, the need for better and advanced medical procedures will also increase. Therefore, considering these driving factors the surgical sealants & adhesives market will witness potential growth in the future.



Factors such as the elevated price of surgical procedures as well as machinery and tools will hamper the market growth of the business for surgical sealants and adhesives. Also, absence of knowledge of the society's latest surgical procedures will also hamper the development of surgical sealants and adhesives on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Surgical sealants & adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9.7% and 9.6% CAGR, respectively. Increasing number of surgical procedure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions



As of 2018, Central nervous system is the dominating surgical sealants & adhesives application which holds 29% of the global market. North America market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe regions



North America region is expected to account for the 31% of the global surgical sealants & adhesives market. The quick pace advancements in the surgical procedures and availability of professional surgeons will helps witness the market growth in the region.



The risks associated with the surgeries such as infection of wound or bleeding and the complex procedures in some surgical procedures may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global surgical sealants & adhesives market on the basis of type, applications, indication, end use, and region:



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Fibrin

Collagen Based

Cyanoacrylates

Polymeric Hydrogels

Others



By Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Central Nervous System

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

General Surgery

Other Applications



By Indication (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

Tissue Sealing



By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Surgical Sealant & Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory Framework



4.4. Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis



4.4.1.1. Growing Need To Manage Blood Loss In Patients



4.4.1.2. Rising Surgical Procedures



4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis



4.4.2.1. Lack Of Reimbursements For Surgical Sealants And Adhesives



4.4.2.2. High Costs And Extensive Clinical Data Requirement For Launching New Product



4.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized



4.6. Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's



4.8. Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Pestel Analysis



Continued…..



