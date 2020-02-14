Surgical Site Infection Control Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Updates :: Leading Players - Covalon Technologies Ltd.; SSIP, LLC; Stryker; Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development and advancements of technologies resulting in innovative product offerings.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical site infection control market are 3M; BD; STERIS plc; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Covalon Technologies Ltd.; SSIP, LLC; Stryker; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Prescient Surgical; AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.; PAUL HARTMANN AG; Medtronic; bioMérieux SA; LAC-MAC LIMITED; Getinge AB; Belimed; ANSELL LTD.; Pacon Manufacturing and KCWW.



Worldwide Surgical Site Infection Control market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Surgical Site Infection Control report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the Healthcare industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market



Surgical site infections are caused when harmful bacteria or infection enters the incision or wound where the surgery is being carried out. These infections can be prevented with the usage of certain specifically designed medical devices, accessories and guidelines that have undergone sterilization and cleansing. This prevention includes a number of processes and guidelines helping in avoidance of any life-threatening unfortunate events.



Segmentation: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Type of Infection



Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Procedure



Cesarean Section

Gastric Bypass

Cataract Surgery

Dental Restoration

Others



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Product



Surgical Scrubs

Surgical Irrigation

Hair Clippers

Skin Preparation Solution

Surgical Gloves

Medical Nonwovens

Surgical Drapes

Manual Reprocessors Solution

Disinfectants

Others



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By End-User



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market Drivers



Growth in the number of surgical procedures caused due to the rise in geriatric population globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing awareness and concerns regarding hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections amid growing prevalence for the same is expected to drive the growth of the market



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market Restraints



Lack of awareness and information regarding the methods and prevention control processes available for surgical site infection control is restraining the growth of the market



Increasing cases of patients being treated at the outpatient clinics instead of undergoing surgeries is expected to hinder the growth of the market



Key Developments in the Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market:



In December 2017, Prescient Surgical announced that they had received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the commercialization of their medical device developed to prevent surgical site infections during abdominal surgeries. The device named as "CleanCision Wound Retraction and Protection System" which helps in continuous cleansing of bacteria during the course of the entire surgery



In March 2017, Mölnlycke Health Care AB announced the launch of various surgical site infection control & prevention solutions. They expanded their product offerings by introducing "Mepilex Border Post-Op" dressings, "Biogel PI Micro Indicator Underglove" & "Biogel PI Micro Overglove" and "HIBICLENS"



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : Competitive Analysis



Global surgical site infection control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical site infection control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Surgical Surgical Site Infection Control Market : Primary Respondents



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



