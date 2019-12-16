Surgical Sponge Market Grows Exponentially as Expansion Activities Edges Up : Medtronic, Medicom, Mölnlycke, BSN Medical

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- QYR Consulting has announced the release of a new report bearing the title "Surgical Sponge Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025." According to the authors of the report, the value of the global surgical sponge market is projected to reach over US$2,600 Mn by 2025 as the market grows at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the global market earned revenue of more than US$1,900 Mn. High number of surgical procedures performed around the world could be a leading growth driver of the global surgical sponge market.



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Segmental Analysis

Demand to Increase with High Use of Surgical Sponge in C-section Procedure

High rates of C-section deliveries observed worldwide are expected to increase the requirement for surgical sponge. Increasing number of surgical procedures such as laparotomy could also promote the demand for surgical sponge. High prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures to be performed as part of the treatment is anticipated to increase the use of surgical sponge. However, rising concerns related to increased cases of retained surgical item could hamper the growth of the global surgical sponge market.

Nonetheless, surgical sponge manufacturers are developing products with advanced identification and detection technologies such as barcode detection and RFID that help to reduce the incidence of retained surgical item. This could support the overall growth of the global surgical sponge market.



Regional Coverage

North America to Lead Global Market as Incidence of Abdominal Diseases Increases

North America is expected to collect a commanding share of the global surgical sponge market mainly due to high number of abdominal surgeries performed in the region. High percentage of geriatric population with or susceptible to abdominal diseases could be another important factor increasing the demand for surgical sponge in the region because of the need to perform appropriate surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global surgical sponge market, considering the high rates of stomach cancer in some of its countries. According to World Cancer Research Fund, South Korea had the highest rate of stomach cancer in 2018.



Key Players

The global surgical sponge market marks the presence of popular players such as Medtronic, Medicom, Mölnlycke, BSN Medical, Texpol, Medline, Dukal, Cardinal Health, Kettenbach, Crosstex, Hartmann, ASC, Lohmann & Rauscher, Allmed Medical, DeRoyal, Ahlstrom, Hakuzo, Owens & Minor, JianErKang, B. Braun, Winner Medical, McKesson, and Zhende Medical.



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Market Dynamic

Hospital to Show Strong Consumption of Surgical Sponge in Future

The global surgical sponge market is segmented into X-ray detectable sponge, non-woven sponge, cotton gauze sponge, and others on the basis of type of product. Among these product type segments, cotton gauze sponge is anticipated to secure a large share of the global surgical sponge market. Based on application, the global surgical sponge market is segmented into pharmacy, ambulatory surgical center, clinic, and hospital. Among these applications, hospital could gain a remarkable share of the global surgical sponge market in terms of production.