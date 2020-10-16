Surgical Staplers Market 2019 Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis with Global Industry Forecast to 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The global surgical staplers market accounted for over US$ 3.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030.



The increasing number of abdominal & pelvic surgeries is primarily contributing to the growth of the surgical staplers market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, nearly 32 percent of all births in the U.S. were cesarean deliveries. Surgical staplers are often utilized after C-sections as they provide strong wound closure, minimal tissue damage, low risk of infection, and facilitates faster incision healing. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the surgical staplers market. With the progression of age, several changes occur, such as anatomic, physiologic, and metabolic changes, which increases the risk of several injuries and degenerative disorders.



Surgical Staplers Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global surgical staplers market are Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC., Purple Surgical, Grena LTD, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Frankenman International Ltd, Golden Stapler Surgical Co.Ltd, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and XNY Medical, among others.



Growing Demands:



Surgical staplers were developed in response to concerns regarding the healing of traditional sutures. They provide a suitable solution to problems associated with sutures such as leakage and separation. Moreover, they offer a number of advantages, including speed, accuracy, and evenness of wound closure, which have led to their increased utilization in surgical procedures. Moreover, there is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which utilize surgical staplers for faster incision closure. Minimally invasive procedures are surgical techniques involving a minimum incision size, further facilitating faster wound recovery and helping to avoid the risk of infection. Companies are increasingly manufacturing surgical staplers, which can be used in minimally invasive surgeries. For instance, in 2017, Medtronic introduced the Signia Stapling System for minimally invasive surgeries. The system is a fully powered ambidextrous laparoscopic stapler, which allows real-time feedback and automated responses. Additionally, it is based on the adaptive firing technology that measures the firing force and adjusts the stapler's speed based on tissue variability measurements, facilitating consistent staple lines.



Despite the utilization of surgical staplers in several surgeries, there are certain complications such as tissue or organ damage, internal bleeding, infections, and increased chances of cancer recurrence. Hence, in 2019, the FDA issued strict guidelines to manufacturers of surgical staplers for proper labeling of their products with information about specific risks, limitations, and directions for utilization. Moreover, increasing product recalls, postoperative connection leaks, and hemorrhagic shock have adversely affected the growth of the surgical staplers market.



Segmentation Based On:



By Mechanism -



1.Powered Surgical Staplers

2.Manual Surgical Staplers



By Product Type -



1.Disposable Surgical Staplers

2.Reusable Surgical Staplers



By Application -



1.General Surgery,

2.Orthopedic Surgery,

3.Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery,

4.Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the surgical staplers market over the forecast period. Rising geriatric populations along with increasing cases of orthopedic surgeries, such as knee replacements, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, and ankle repair surgeries, are contributing to the growth of the surgical staplers market in this region. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is supplementing the high number of noninvasive surgeries, boost the growth of the surgical staplers market.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Surgical Staplers Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Surgical Staplers Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Surgical Staplers Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Surgical Staplers Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Surgical Staplers Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



