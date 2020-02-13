Surgical Staplers Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Scenario Analysis :: Leading Players Are Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global Surgical Staplers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing surgical procedures.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical staplers market are Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited, Welfare Medical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd.



The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global Surgical Staplers Market



Surgical staplers are used in surgery to close the skin wounds and joins. They are used in place of sutures as it reduces local inflammatory response and width of the wound. It also reduces the post procedure complexities like bleeding. With advancement in technologies, now surgical staplers are made of plastics or stainless steel. Due to increasing obesity, cardiovascular problems and cancer, there is increase in the surgical stapler market.



Segmentation: Global Surgical Staplers Market



Surgical Staplers Market : By Product Type



Laparoscopic Surgical Stapler

Open Surgical Stapler

Linear Cutter Stapler

Skin Stapler, Stapler Reloads



Surgical Staplers Market : By Applications



Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgical Application



Surgical Staplers Market : By Mechanism



Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers)



Surgical Staplers Market : By Type



Disposable Surgical Staplers

Reusable Surgical Staplers



Surgical Staplers Market : By End- User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics



Surgical Staplers Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Surgical Staplers Market: Drivers



Technological advancement and development in surgeries is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market.



Surgical Staplers Market : Restraints



High cost of the surgical procedure is restraining the market.

Higher risk of infections and other conditions is restraining the market.



Key Developments in the Market:



In February 2017, Medtronic announce the launch Signia Stapling System which will provide surgeon with real-time feedback and automated responses to real-time data. To measure the firing force and to adjust the speed of the staplers it has adaptive firing technology. Signia also offers surgeons one-handed staple firing which help them to stay focused on surgical site.

In June 2018, Aesculap, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dextera Surgical Inc. The main aim is to meet the needs and requirement of the changing healthcare environment and will also find the solutions for beating heart coronary and video-assisted thoracic surgery.



Features mentioned in the report



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Surgical Staplers market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Surgical Staplers Market



