Surgical Stapling Devices Market Forecast 2020-2026 – Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Purple Surgical, CONMED Corporation and More

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis from 2020 To 2026 is latest report on "Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market", published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Product Type (Powered, Manual), Type (Disposable, Re-usable), Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026. The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020-2026.



Major Surgical Stapling Devices Companies Market Analysis covered in the report include Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc, 3M, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conmed Corporation.



Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Highlights:



Surgical Stapling Devices Market is expected to rise at 7.4% CAGR And Reach USD 3.81 Billion market value during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the surgical stapling devices market, says Fortune Business Insights.



Disposable surgical stapling devices is expected to account for maximum shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of disposable staplers such as decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings will further boost the growth of the segment in the near future. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to witness high demand in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to the increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.



As per the report, the increasing number of surgical procedures and types of incisions performed will benefit the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK. Furthermore, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of surgical staplers owing to the advantages the surgical staples offer compared with the traditional suturing and stitching methods will create growth opportunities for the market.



The report offers a comprehensive market overview, highlighting growth drivers and key restraints impacting the market's investment feasibility. It categorizes the market on the basis of various criteria and studies factors supporting growth of the market within these segments. The report highlights hidden opportunities with the global Surgical Stapling Devices market. It covers the most current data available on the market thus, compiling a detailed market analysis. It is therefore intended assist market players in creating their corporate strategies.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.



Surgical Stapling Devices Market Growth Factors:



The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth. The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market. According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the market.



The reusable surgical stapling devices segment is expected to grow at a lower CAGR compared to the disposable staplers due to higher risk of infection and lower adoption rate in established markets. The segment is expected to hold a larger share in emerging nations compared to the developed countries owing to the cost-effectiveness of the product.



The report provides an in-depth overview on the global market and key regions it covers. Factors boosting growth across these regions are studied at length. In addition to this, the report discusses key industry developments, leaving a lasting impact on the global market. Some of the key industry developments discussed in this report include:



Table Of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

Continued…



