New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Surgical suture is a clinical gadget used to hold body tissues together after a physical issue or medical procedure. Application for the most part includes utilizing a needle with a connected length of string. Various shapes, sizes, and string materials have been created over its centuries of history.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Surgical Sutures Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Surgical Sutures Market was estimated to account for US$ 3,987.4 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Key Players:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic ,Ethicon LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Teleflex Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Peters Surgical, Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Atramat), EndoEvolution, LLC, DemeTECH



Surgical Suture Market Segmentation:



By Product:

-Absorbable Suture

-Non Absorbable Suture



By Type:

-Monovalent

-Multivalent



By Application:

-Cardiovascular Surgeries

-Gynecological Surgeries

-Orthopedic Surgeries

-Neurological Surgeries

-General Surgeries



By End User:

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

-Clinics & Physician Office



The key questions answered in the report:



1.What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2.What are the key factors driving the Global Surgical Suture Market?

3.What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4.Who are the key vendors in the Global Surgical Suture Market?

5.What are the trending factors influencing the market?

6.What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?

7.Which are the opportunities for expanding the Global Surgical Suture Market?



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surgical Suture Market Size

2.2 Surgical Suture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surgical Suture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surgical Suture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surgical Suture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical Suture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surgical Suture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surgical Suture Revenue by Product

4.3 Surgical Suture Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surgical Suture Breakdown Data by End User



